Angelo C."Butsy" Biamonte
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Angelo's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Angelo C."Butsy" Biamonte

Florham Park - Angelo C. Biamonte, "Butsy", 87, passed away on April 1, 2020. Angelo was raised in North Bergen and resided in Cliffside Park, Bogota and Florham Park, NJ. He is a US Army Veteran who served in the Korean Conflict, and worked a short time as a Police Officer in North Bergen before working many years as a truck driver with Reuther Material.

Beloved husband of 61 years to Marlene (nee Michael) Biamonte. Devoted father of Lisa Giambattista, her husband Angelo, Michael Biamonte, his wife Catherine, and Michele Lightburn, her husband Curtis. Cherished grandfather of Daniella, Domenic and Christina Giambattista, Michael Angelo Biamonte and Angelica Lightburn. Angelo is predeceased by his parents Fortunato & Carmela (nee Cardone) Biamonte and his brothers Nicholas & Robert Biamonte.

Angelo was beloved by many and made friends everywhere he went. He'll be missed by his entire extended family and his diner "family" where he and Marlene held court for many hours and many days. He was a gifted story teller and never left out a detail. Having built two homes, he loved to display his formidable handyman skills. His hobbies included gardening and bowling but his favorite pastime was spending time with his family.

A memorial service will be held at a later date, please check back for more information.

Donations in Angelo's name can be made to the CHD Coalition.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record/Herald News from May 26 to May 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Leonardis Memorial Home
210 Ridgedale Ave.
Florham Park, NJ 07932
(973) 377-5050
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved