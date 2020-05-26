Angelo C."Butsy" Biamonte



Florham Park - Angelo C. Biamonte, "Butsy", 87, passed away on April 1, 2020. Angelo was raised in North Bergen and resided in Cliffside Park, Bogota and Florham Park, NJ. He is a US Army Veteran who served in the Korean Conflict, and worked a short time as a Police Officer in North Bergen before working many years as a truck driver with Reuther Material.



Beloved husband of 61 years to Marlene (nee Michael) Biamonte. Devoted father of Lisa Giambattista, her husband Angelo, Michael Biamonte, his wife Catherine, and Michele Lightburn, her husband Curtis. Cherished grandfather of Daniella, Domenic and Christina Giambattista, Michael Angelo Biamonte and Angelica Lightburn. Angelo is predeceased by his parents Fortunato & Carmela (nee Cardone) Biamonte and his brothers Nicholas & Robert Biamonte.



Angelo was beloved by many and made friends everywhere he went. He'll be missed by his entire extended family and his diner "family" where he and Marlene held court for many hours and many days. He was a gifted story teller and never left out a detail. Having built two homes, he loved to display his formidable handyman skills. His hobbies included gardening and bowling but his favorite pastime was spending time with his family.



A memorial service will be held at a later date, please check back for more information.



Donations in Angelo's name can be made to the CHD Coalition.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store