|
|
Angelo DeCarlo
New Milford - Angelo J. DeCarlo was 91 years old when he passed away Thursday, February 6, 2020. Born in Jersey City, Angelo was a longtime resident of New Milford. He proudly served in the United States Navy, despite never seeing combat, he loved the experience. Angelo went on to become a pipefitter with Pipefitters Local 274 for over 35 years before retiring. He was retired, but never tired of being there for anyone who needed help. Angelo fixed things without following directions because he just knew it was going to work. Additionally, he loved to be present at functions and events, whether it was a birthday, wedding, ballgame or school concert. Angelo enjoyed life and overcame adversity through undying support and love from his wife Frances. He adored his grandchildren and great-grandchildren immensely, but he loved his wife of 68 years more than anything else. They were inseparable and set an example of what love truly is. He was so proud of his boys, and they of him. He instilled pride in being a DeCarlo, and carried the family legacy with honor.
Angelo was the loving father of Robert DeCarlo and his wife Meg, Steven DeCarlo and his wife Sally, Peter DeCarlo and his wife Donna, Angelo Decarlo and his wife Lynn. He was predeceased by his late son Gregory DeCarlo, a late sister Christine Spurling and a late brother Robert DeCarlo. He is survived by his sisters Helen Pirro and Jessica Novins as well as a brother Peter DeCarlo. Angelo is also survived by his cherished 9 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. Friends and family are invited to attend visiting hours Sunday from 1pm-3pm and 5pm -7pm at the Boulevard Funeral Home and Cremation Service, New Milford. Monday morning at 9:30am a Funeral Mass will be celebrated in the Church of the Ascension, New Milford. Burial to follow at George Washington Memorial Park, Paramus. Angelo will be sorely missed by all who knew him, but he is at peace. For additional information or to leave online condolences please visit www.boulevardfuneralhome.com