Services
Santangelo Funeral Home
635 McBride Ave.
Woodland Park , NJ 07424
(973) 345-2500
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 20, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Santangelo Funeral Home
635 McBride Ave.
Woodland Park , NJ 07424
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
10:15 AM
St. Bonaventure Church
Paterson, NJ
View Map
Angelo DiLizia Obituary
Angelo DiLizia

Woodland Park - Angelo DiLizia, 82, of Woodland Park, passed away on June 15, 2019. He was born in Fraine, Italy on October 30, 1936 to the late Floriano and Concetta (Marino) DiLizia. Before retiring, Angelo worked as a self employed mason contractor and was a member of the Bricklayers Mason's Union Local #4. He was also a member of the Frainese Society. But above all, Angelo was a devoted and loving family man to his wife, children and grandchildren. He was the beloved husband of Eva (Brunetti), the adored father of Florian DiLizia and his wife Diana and Tina Marie Battagliese and her husband Paul and the cherished grandfather of Daniel and Isabella DiLizia and Victoria and Angelina Battagliese. Angelo was the dear brother of Joseph DiLizia and his wife Mariangela, Florindo DiLizia and his wife Elisa, Gemma D'Ambrosio and her late husband Franco and was predeceased by his sister Maria Florio and her husband Michele. Angelo is also survived by many nieces and nephews and extended family members. Visitation will be Thursday, June 20th from 4-8pm at Santangelo Funeral Home, 635 McBride Ave., Woodland Park. A funeral Mass will be offered on Friday June 21st at 10:15am at St. Bonaventure Church in Paterson. Guests may meet at the funeral home at 9:15am. Entombment will follow at Calvary Cemetery in Paterson. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to the or . For more visit www.santangelofuneral.com.
