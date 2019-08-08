Services
Volk Leber Funeral Home
268 Kinderkamack Road
Oradell, NJ 07649
201-261-1088
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Volk Leber Funeral Home
268 Kinderkamack Rd.
Oradell, NJ
Washington Township - 90, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, August 7, 2019. Beloved husband of the late May (nee Leshowitz). Loving father of Janice and husband Emilio Mignanelli & Mark and wife Geraldine Marotta. Devoted grandpa to Stephen. Natalie, Isabelle, Daniela, & Sophia. Dear brother of Mildred Marotta. Angelo proudly served in the US Army during the Korean War and was a dedicated, lifelong employee of Duro Test, as a Technical Engineer. He enjoyed bowling and spending time with friends of the Broccoli Club; he loved to visit AC and play the slots; and cherished time with his family most of all. Visitation Friday from 11am-1pm at the Volk Leber Funeral Home, 268 Kinderkamack Rd. Oradell. Interment to follow, George Washington Memorial Park, Paramus. In lieu of flowers, a memorial contribution in Angelo's name can be made to St. Jude's Research Children's Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place • Memphis, TN 38105. For more information and to view Angelo's tribute page, please visit volkleber.com
