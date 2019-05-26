Services
Kimak Funeral Home
425 Broad Street
Carlstadt, NJ 07072
(201) 438-6708
Visitation
Tuesday, May 28, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Funeral service
Tuesday, May 28, 2019
10:15 AM
Angelo Lovisa

Carlstadt - Angelo Lovisa, 92, of Carlstadt for 65 years, passed away at home on May 23, 2019. Mr. Lovisa was born in Friuli, Italy and came to the U.S.A. in 1953. Before retiring 30 years ago, he worked for Del Turco in Newark for 30 years and was a member of the Mosaic & Terrazzo Welfare Fund. He was also a member of the Carlstadt Senior Friendship Club. Angelo was a craftsman and also enjoyed cooking. Beloved husband of the late Orlanda (nee Gherardi) Lovisa. Loving father of Sue Foote and her husband Bruce and Robert Lovisa and his wife Donna. Cherished grandfather of Bryan, Michael and Ryan. A Funeral Service will be held at the Kimak Funeral Home, 425 Broad Street, Carlstadt on Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at 10:15 AM. Interment Calvary Cemetery, Paterson. Visitation prior to funeral on Tuesday from 9:30 to 10:30 AM. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Kidney Fund, 11921 Rockville Pike, Suite 300, Rockville, MD 20852, or kidneyfund.org.
