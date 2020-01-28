Services
Pizzi Funeral Home
120 Paris Avenue
Northvale, NJ 07647
(201) 767-3050
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral Mass
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Anthony's RC Church
Northvale, NJ
View Map
Resources
1930 - 2020
Angelo Marchiano Obituary
Angelo Marchiano

River Vale - Angelo Marchiano, 89, formerly of River Vale, peacefully passed away while surrounded by his sons on Tuesday, January 28, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Aurelia for 42 years. Proud father of four sons, Joseph and wife Jessica, Thomas and wife Lisa and Michael and wife Emily, all of Old Tappan. He was predeceased by his precious son, Steven. Adored grandfather of Gianna, Joseph, Ava and Sofia with another due in February. Loving brother of the late Thomas, Marie and Mario.

Angelo was a US Army veteran of the Korean War. He worked for Volvo in Rockleigh for over 25 years before retiring. He then took pride in raising his four sons, especially being able to provide for Steven through those difficult years. He will be fondly remembered for his quick smile, comforting words and flashy style. "See you later, Babe!" - Angelo

A Funeral Mass will be celebrated Friday 10:00 AM at St. Anthony's RC Church, Northvale with entombment to follow at Garden of Memories, Washington Twp. Visiting hours are Thursday 4-8 PM at Pizzi Funeral Home, 120 Paris Avenue, Northvale.

www.pizzifuneral home.com
