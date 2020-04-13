|
|
Angelo Novello
Wayne - Novello, Angelo, 93, passed away on April 12, 2020. Beloved husband of Josephine(Romano). Loving father of Maria Vazquez of Wayne, Patricia Hrabal of Bloomingdale & Antonella Jung of Ringwood. Father in law of Eliab Vazquez & Christian Jung. He is also survived by 4 grandchildren & 1 great grandson.
Mr. Novello was born in San Marco, Italy & came to the US in 1961 settling in Passaic and lived in Clifton before moving to Wayne 15 years ago.
He was the owner of Angelo's Restaurant in Passaic for 35 years.
Funeral services are private for the immediate family. Arrangements by Marrocco Memorial Chapel 470 Colfax Avenue Clifton www.marroccos.com