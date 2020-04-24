|
|
Angelo Parlagreco, Jr.
Totowa - Angelo Parlegreco Jr., 71, who resides in Totowa, New Jersey, passed away on April 22, 2020 at St. Joseph's Medical Center in Paterson. He was born and raised in Paterson. Son of the late Angelo Parlegreco Sr. and Josephine (Rosati) Parlegreco. Beloved husband of Kim (Casale) Parlegreco. Loving father of Gina Herrmann and her husband Arthur, Paula Galvano and her husband Salvatore, Joseph Parlegreco and his wife Angelica. Cherished grandfather of Marissa, Christian, Cara, Mia, Stephanie, and Luciano. Survived by his siblings Mary Ann Villacampa and her husband Ezequiel, Debbie Parlegreco and Bob Parlegreco. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, and cousins who he adored. He began his career as a hairdresser which he continued for many years. Currently, he was employed by McGuire Buick GMC, in Little Falls, for over twenty years. There was nothing Angelo loved more than life and his family. He always looked forward to his yearly Aruba trips, where he spent time with his family, friends, and enjoyed fishing, which was one of his favorite hobbies. Everyone who knew him knows he was the life of every party. He was always full of quirky quotes that we will all cherish forever. His memory will keep our family laughing for generations. "With the E".
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, burial services will be private. A memorial mass and celebration of life gathering will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to in honor of Angelo's memory. Arrangements by DeLuccia-Lozito Funeral Home, Haledon, NJ. www.delozito.com