Angelo Paul Ritola
Ritola, Angelo Paul, CAPT. USNR (Ret.), age 88, of Honesdale, PA, formerly of Bogota, NJ, on Wednesday, November 18, 2020. Born and raised in Jersey City, Angelo was a resident of Bogota for 33 years before retiring to Honesdale in 1998. A 1955 graduate of the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy at Kings Point, NY, Angelo served as an Engineer on the Minesweeper USS Enhance (MSO437) in the United States Navy and later retired at the rank of Captain after more than 25 years in the U.S. Navy Reserves. He was employed as a naval architect by the American Bureau of Shipping for 32 years until his retirement in 1993 as an Assistant Vice President for Regulatory Affairs. After retirement, he was the owner and operator of the naval architecture consulting firm, A.P. Ritola & Associates. Angelo was a member of the Society of Naval Architects & Marine Engineers (SNAME), a member of the American Bureau of Shipping and a member of the Navy Reserve Intelligence Division 3-3-1 (NY).
For 54 years Angelo was the beloved husband of Barbara Ellen (nee Kraft) Ritola. Loving father of Barbara Ann Ritola of Pompton Lakes, NJ and Andrea Jean Battaglia and her husband John of Churchville, MD. Devoted grandfather of Elena Battaglia of Churchville. Dearest brother of Rosalie Coschigano of Ridgefield Park, NJ. Loving uncle to one nephew and several nieces.
Funeral will depart at 9am on Saturday, November 21, 2020 from the Browning-Forshay Funeral Home, 557 Lafayette Ave, Hawthorne, for a 9:30am funeral mass at St. Anthony R.C. Church, Hawthorne. Interment will follow at Gate of Heaven Cemetery in East Hanover, NJ. Friends may visit with the family at the funeral home on Friday from 4-8pm.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Angelo's name may be made to the US Merchant Marine Academy Alumni Association and Foundation at Kings Point or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
.