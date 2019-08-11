|
Angelo Pizza
Rutherford - Pizza, Angelo, of Rutherford NJ, unexpectedly died at Hackensack Meridian Hospital on August 9, 2019. He was born on October 28, 1939 in Monte San Giacomo, Province of Salerno, Italy, son of the late Antonio and Raffaela Pizza and brother of the late Michele Pizza and Giuseppe Pizza. He grew up tending sheep and apprenticing as a furniture maker and craftsman. He emigrated to the United States proudly in 1960 on the Cristoforo Colombo ship, and soon after, met and married the late Ada E. Pizza in 1961 and naturalized. He worked as a carpenter then established his own general contracting business where he was successful for over 40 years, taking pride in his high quality, honest work. Over the years, he trained and taught many who were successful in their own careers.
Angelo was a happy, modest, straightforward, hospitable, generous man who would make sure no one left unfed or unattended. He loved to share, entertain and be surrounded with friends and family. He was a proud founder and past president of the Rutherford-based Italian cultural organization IERI OGGI DOMANI. He was also always quick to help and lend a hand or assist anyone in need be it with work or expertise in something. He was a jack of all trades and mastered them all; always inquisitive, knowledge seeking and sharing through his stories and vast knowledge of many things, and highly intelligent and sociable. He lived for his family and made sure they were always taken care of.
He is survived and mourned by three children: Rosanna Pizza, Angela (Fred), Liller, and Anthony (Kimberly) Pizza of Rutherford; 8 grandchildren Brianna, Freddy, Angelina Liller; Alessia, Adrianna, Angelo, Anthony Jr., and Michael Cristiano Pizza; his beloved brother Giuseppe and sisters in law Giovanna and Rosa Pizza. He is predeceased by his parents Antonio and Raffaela and his brother Michele. Also loved and survived by many nieces and nephews, and friends.
Funeral from the Macagna-Diffily-Onorato Funeral Home 41 Ames Ave., Rutherford, NJ on Tuesday August 13, 2019 at 10:00 am thence to St. Mary RC Church, Rutherford, NJ, where a Funeral Mass will be offered at 10:45 am. Entombment to follow at Holy Cross Mausoleum, North Arlington, NJ. Visiting hours Monday August 12, 2019 from 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm. www.macagnadiffilyonoratofuneralhome.com