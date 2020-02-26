Services
Marrocco Memorial Chapel
470 Colfax Avenue
Clifton, NJ 07013-1624
(973) 249-6111
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 3, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Marrocco Memorial Chapel
470 Colfax Avenue
Clifton, NJ 07013-1624
Funeral
Wednesday, Mar. 4, 2020
10:00 AM
Marrocco Memorial Chapel
470 Colfax Avenue
Clifton, NJ 07013-1624
Angelo "Skeeter" Santin

Angelo "Skeeter" Santin Obituary
Angelo "Skeeter" Santin

Clifton - Angelo "Skeeter" Santin, 91 passed away on February 23, 2020. He was a lifelong Clifton resident. During the Korean War Angelo served in the United States Air Force in the Aleutian Islands. He was a member of the Italian-American Club and the Old Friends Beneficial Club.

He is survived by his nieces, Vicki Yellin and Claudia Olivo.

Funeral from the Marrocco Memorial Chapel - 470 Colfax Avenue, Clifton on Wednesday, March 4th, 2020 at 10 AM. Interment Cedar Lawn Cemetery. Visiting Tuesday, March 3rd, 2020 from 6 PM to 8 PM. www.marroccos.com
