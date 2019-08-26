Services
Barrett Funeral Home
148 Dean Dr
Tenafly, NJ 07670
(201) 568-8043
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Barrett Funeral Home
148 Dean Dr
Tenafly, NJ 07670
View Map
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Barrett Funeral Home
148 Dean Dr
Tenafly, NJ 07670
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019
10:00 AM
Mt. Carmel Church
Tenafly, NJ
View Map
Tenafly - SCHEMBARI JR., Angelo of Tenafly passed away on August 25, 2019. Beloved husband of Annette (nee Sacci) for the last 53 years. Devoted father of Angelo Schembari III (Julia) and James Schembari (Erin). Loving grandpa of Leah Slowik, Curtis June, Grace Schembari, Sophie Schembari and Sadie Schembari. Cherished great grandpa of Kora June, Logan Slowick and Cooper June. Dear brother of the late Josephine Messinna. Dear friend of Marguerite Schwartz. Angelo was a dedicated veteran serving 36 years with the NY Air National Guard. He also worked for Hoffman LaRoche for many years. His passion was spending time with his family, especially at the Jersey Shore. Visitation at Barrett Funeral Home 148 Dean Dr., Tenafly on Tuesday from 2-4 PM and 7-9 PM. Funeral Mass, Wednesday 10 AM at Mt. Carmel Church, Tenafly. Interment Private. In lieu of flowers memorial donations to the would be appreciated (P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, KS 66675-8517). For more information visit www.barrettfuneralhome.net.
