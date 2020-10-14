1/
Angelo W. "Chut" Cerbo
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Angelo's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Angelo W. "Chut" Cerbo

Wantage - Angelo W. "Chut" Cerbo, of Wantage, formerly of South Hackensack, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, October 13, 2020, at the age of 93 years old. Prior to retiring he worked at the Goldberg Slipper Factory in Hackensack. Chut proudly served his country during World War II and was Honorably Discharged from the United State Navy in 1944 and was in the Naval Reserves until 1954. He served as Mayor of South Hackensack, a former South Hackensack Council Man and was the Township's First Athletic Director. He was a life member and former Commander for the V.F.W. Post # 8005 of South Hackensack. He was a member of the Hackensack Troast and was an avid St. Louis Cardinal fan. Beloved husband of the late Mary (nee Nativo) who died in 1994. Devoted father of Carol Bezak and her husband Frank of Wantage, Leeann Wanamaker of Montague, and the late Sharon Schwartz who died in 2019. Loving grandfather of nine grandchildren and ten great grandchildren. Dearest brother of Aldo Cerbo and his wife Marion of Barnegat and the late Louis, Fred and John Cerbo. The funeral on Saturday, October 17th, at 9:45 AM from the G. Thomas Gentile Funeral Home, 397 Union Street, Hackensack. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Francis R. C. Church, 50 Lodi Street, Hackensack, with burial following at Maple Grove Park Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Friday from 3 - 6 PM. The family prefers that you honor his memory with a memorial donation to the Karen Ann Quinlan Hospice, 99 Sparta Avenue, Newton, NJ 07860.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record/Herald News from Oct. 14 to Oct. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
G. Thomas Gentile Funeral Service
397 Union Street
Hackensack, NJ 07601
(201) 487-1010
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by G. Thomas Gentile Funeral Service

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved