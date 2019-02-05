|
Aniela "Nell" Cebula
Toms River - Aniela "Nell" (Stasieczko) Cebula, 99, of Toms River, passed away on February 3, 2019. Born in Homestead, PA, Nell lived in Passaic, Garfield, and Clifton before moving to Toms River more than 30 years ago. A homemaker, Nell was a parishioner of Ss. Peter & Paul's PNCC, Passaic, where she was an active member of the Ladies Guild, and a lifelong member of the Deborah Heart & Lung Association.
Beloved wife of the late Henry who passed away in 2003. Devoted mother of Marilyn Winter of Toms River, and Rosemary Lipala and her husband Robert of Lake Hopatcong. Cherished grandmother of Nicholas and his wife Rachel, and Sara. Dear sister of Anne Batesko of Clifton. Loving daughter of the late Andrej and Mary Stasieczko.
Funeral Thursday 10 AM at Ss. Peter & Paul's PNCC, Passaic. Interment, East Ridgelawn Cemetery, Clifton.