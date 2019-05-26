|
|
Anita C. Vuurens
Wayne - Anita C. Vuurens, age 78, passed away on Saturday, May 18, 2019 at St. Joseph's Hospital in Wayne while surrounded by her loving family. Born and raised in Paterson to the late Peter and Ann (Nieskens) Sweetman, Mrs. Vuurens lived in Oakland for 49 years before moving to Wayne three years ago. She was an active member of the Abundant Life Reformed Church in Wyckoff. She played the organ at numerous churches over the years. She was predeceased by her daughter, Cathy Dianuzzio. Mrs. Vuurens is survived by her husband of 58 years, Walter P. Vuurens; her two sons, Brian Vuurens of Wantage and Bruce Vuurens of Lodi; her sister, Linda Erhart of Virginia; and her four grandchildren, Nicholas, Daniel, Kaly, and Brett. Memorial services will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, June 1, 2019 at Abundant Life Reformed Church, 475 Lafayette Ave., Wyckoff. Private cremation services have been entrusted to the Pinkel Funeral Home, 31 Bank Street (Route 23), Sussex. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations may be made in Mrs. Vuuren's memory to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.pinkelfuneralhome.com.