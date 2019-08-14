Services
Becker Funeral Home
219 Kinderkamack Road
Westwood, NJ 07675
(201) 664-0292
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
Becker Funeral Home
219 Kinderkamack Road
Westwood, NJ 07675
Funeral Mass
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
Immaculate Conception
211 Summit Street
Norwood, NJ
Anita DiLiberto

Anita DiLiberto Obituary
Anita DiLiberto

Harrington Park - Anita DiLiberto, long-time resident of Harrington Park died suddenly on Monday, August 12th, 2019. She is survived by her husband Joseph of 46 years, her daughter, Allison, son, Joseph, daughter-in-law, Tiffany, granddaughter, Sophie Grace, her sisters, Jeanie & Evelyn, brother, Frank, and many nieces & nephews.

Born in Williamsburg, Brooklyn, Anita received her Associates Degree from Bergen Community College, and was a substitute teacher for many years.

Anita enjoyed tennis, golf & reading, and was an active member of the Old Tappan Women's Club.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105; 800-805-5856; stjude.org/donate

Arrangements are at Becker Funeral Home, 219 Kinderkamack Road, Westwood, NJ 07675; Thursday, August 15th from 2-4 pm and 7-9 pm

Funeral Mass at Immaculate Conception, 211 Summit Street, Norwood, NJ 07648; Friday, August 16th.
