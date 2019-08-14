|
Anita DiLiberto
Harrington Park - Anita DiLiberto, long-time resident of Harrington Park died suddenly on Monday, August 12th, 2019. She is survived by her husband Joseph of 46 years, her daughter, Allison, son, Joseph, daughter-in-law, Tiffany, granddaughter, Sophie Grace, her sisters, Jeanie & Evelyn, brother, Frank, and many nieces & nephews.
Born in Williamsburg, Brooklyn, Anita received her Associates Degree from Bergen Community College, and was a substitute teacher for many years.
Anita enjoyed tennis, golf & reading, and was an active member of the Old Tappan Women's Club.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105; 800-805-5856; stjude.org/donate
Arrangements are at Becker Funeral Home, 219 Kinderkamack Road, Westwood, NJ 07675; Thursday, August 15th from 2-4 pm and 7-9 pm
Funeral Mass at Immaculate Conception, 211 Summit Street, Norwood, NJ 07648; Friday, August 16th.