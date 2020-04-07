Services
Anita J. (Marguglio) Barcia


1932 - 2020
Anita J. (Marguglio) Barcia Obituary
Anita J. (nee Marguglio) Barcia

Clifton - Anita J. (nee Marguglio) Barcia, 87, of Clifton, passed away April 6, 2020. Born in Passaic, Mrs. Barcia lived in Clifton for most of her life. Before her retirement, she was employed as a sales representative with Ann Smith Realty Co. in Clifton. Previous employment was with John Hancock Insurance Co. in Fair Lawn, the Passaic County Treasurer's Office in Paterson, the Clifton Recreation Dept. and the Clifton Seniors Dept.

Mrs. Barcia was a faithful parishioner of St. Anthony of Padua R.C. Church in Passaic. She was a member of the Clifton Republican Club, the Clifton AARP #4192 and Parents Without Partners (Bergen / Passaic Chapter). Mrs. Barcia also served as a Commissioner fort the Clifton Rent Leveling Board.

She was predeceased by two sisters, Ann Cyganiewicz and Rose Szwed; one brother, Paul Marguglio; and one grandchild.

Survivors include: three children, Kathleen M. Feindt of Pennsylvania, Keith A. Barcia of Clifton and Andrew Barcia (Linda Colon) of Lyndhurst; five grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be private. Anita will be buried in her family plot at East Ridgelawn Cemetery in Clifton. In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, 111 Littleton Road, Suite 221, Parsippany, NJ 07054. Arrangements are by Bizub-Quinlan Funeral Home, 1313 Van Houten Avenue, Clifton. Please visit www.bizubquinlan.com for online condolences to the family.
