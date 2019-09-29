Services
Louis Suburban Chapel
13-01 Broadway
Fair Lawn, NJ 07410
(201) 791-0015
Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019
1:00 PM
Louis Suburban Chapel
13-01 Broadway
Fair Lawn, NJ 07410
Fair Lawn - Anita (nee Levit) Laufer, age 83, a longtime resident of Fair Lawn,NJ, formerly of Paterson,NJ, passed away peacefully on Saturday morning, September 28, 2019 at her home. Beloved wife of the late Murray Laufer, devoted mother of Jody Laufer and his wife Lisa and the late Allan Laufer, proud grandmother of Erica and Andrew Laufer. Prior to her retirement, Anita was the office manager for Murray Tool & Manufacturing Company,Inc., in Carlstadt, NJ . Services will be 1:00 P.M. Tuesday, October 1,2019 at Louis Suburban Chapel 13-01 Broadway (Route 4 West) Fair Lawn,NJ, burial will follow at Riverside Cemetery 12 Market Street, Saddle Brook, NJ. Memorial donations in memory of Anita Laufer may be made to: Gay Men's Health Crisis 307 West 38th Street, New York, NY 10018-9502, in honor of Allan Laufer.
