Services
Vander Plaat Memorial Home
113 S Farview Ave
Paramus , NJ 07652
(201) 843-3100
Memorial Mass
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
11:30 AM
R.C. Church of the Annunciation
50 East Midland Avenue
Paramus, NJ
Anita Mion Obituary
Anita Mion

Paramus - Anita Mion, (nee Maddelena), 89, of Paramus, passed away on Tuesday, December 31, 2019. She was a parishioner of R.C. Church of the Annunciation.

Cherished wife of the late Frank Mion (2006). Loving mother of Robert Mion and his wife Alicia of Paramus. Dear sister of Alda Maddelena. Predeceased by her beloved son, Thomas Mion and brother Charles Maddelena.

Memorial Mass will be held at 11:30am on Monday, January 6, 2019 at the R.C. Church of the Annunciation 50 East Midland Avenue Paramus, NJ.

Interment George Washington Memorial Park, Paramus, NJ

As an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions in Anita's memory may be made to 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN, 38105

To leave an online condolence or for further information visit www.vanderplaat.com
