Vander Plaat Memorial Home
113 S Farview Ave
Paramus , NJ 07652
(201) 843-3100
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019
10:00 AM
Annunciation R.C. Church
50 W Midland Ave
Paramus, NJ
Anita Theresa Carlin


1959 - 2019
Anita Theresa Carlin Obituary
Anita Theresa Carlin

Paramus - Anita Theresa Carlin (nee Scocozzo), aged 60, passed away on August 9th, 2019 after valiantly fighting cancer with her trademark positive attitude and million-watt smile for 2 and a half years. Anita was born March 26, 1959, in Paramus, NJ, the daughter of Nicholas Scocozzo and Rose Scocozzo.

In 1983, Anita married the love of her life, Patrick Carlin. Anita and Patrick were the ultimate soulmates- you rarely saw one without the other. Together they traveled the world and spent more time together in their 38 years as a couple than most could hope to spend in a lifetime.

Anita was a 36+ year "IBMer" and found some of her closest friends (turned family) at work. She was a mentor and confidant to countless colleagues who came to her for advice on everything from their careers to their parenting.

Anita lived for time spent with her treasured daughters Crystal and her wife Mindy. Anita was a mother that gave everything of herself no matter what the circumstance to ensure that her children were happy.

Anita is also survived by her siblings Christopher Scocozzo, his wife Francine and his daughter Marisa, Robert Scocozzo and his sons Robert and Jeffrey and countless other friends and family members who she treasured.

Family will receive friends on Tuesday, August 13, 2019 from 2:00 pm - 4:00 pm & 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm at the Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 113 South Farview Avenue, Paramus, NJ. Family and friends are asked to gather at 10:00 am on Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at Annunciation R.C. Church, 50 W Midland Ave, Paramus for a Funeral Mass. Private Cremation.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Brave Like Gabe Foundation: bravelikegabe.org ("Support rare cancer research and empower all cancer survivors through physical activity.")

To leave an online condolence or for further information visit www.vanderplaat.com
