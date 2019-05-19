|
|
Ann Alice Beggs
Carlstadt - Ann Alice Beggs (nee Pareti), 87, a lifelong resident of Carlstadt, passed away on May 16, 2019. Prior to retiring, she was a bookkeeper at Putnam Publishing in East Rutherford. Ann was a parishioner of St. Joseph's Church, a member of the Carlstadt V.F.W. Auxiliary, Post #3149 and the Carlstadt Senior Friendship Club serving as a former Secretary. She enjoyed volunteering at Angel's Attic and was an outstanding seamstress. Beloved wife of the late George R. Beggs. Loving mother of Barbara Beggs, John Beggs, Patrick Beggs and the late Michael Beggs and his wife the late MaryAnn Beggs. Cherished grandmother of Michael Beggs and Mickey Beggs. Dear sister of the late Harold Pareti, Marie Jones and Vivian Cox. Caring aunt of many nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews. A Funeral Mass will be held on Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at 10:30 AM in St. Joseph's R.C. Church, East Rutherford. Cremation will be private. Visitation Monday 4-8 PM at the Kimak Funeral Home, 425 Broad Street, Carlstadt. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Angel's Attic, 301 Hoboken Road, Carlstadt, NJ 07072.