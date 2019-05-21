|
Ann Arrigo
Fair Lawn - Ann Arrigo, née Matzinger, 80, of Fair Lawn, passed away on May 17. She was born to the late Beatrice Isabel Hockley and Dr. Karl Andrews Matzinger on August 18, 1938 in Buffalo, NY, where she attended the Buffalo Seminary. She later moved to New York City where she received her BA in Art History from City College.
Ann was married to her second husband, the late Leon Arrigo, for 32 years. She is survived by her daughters: Carol Manso, of Miami Beach, and Holly Dickstein Pericoli, of Turin, Italy whom she shared with her first husband, Robert Dickstein, of Paramus. She is also survived by her granddaughters, NIna Manso and Nadia Pericoli and her sisters Jean Matzinger and Mary Guffner.
Ann worked as a real estate agent in Ridgewood. She was a longtime resident of Radburn and chaired and edited the first-ever Radburn Cookbook, published in 1977 and then again in 1983. Ann loved the seaside and spent many summers on Long Beach Island and in Quogue, NY. She was a talented tennis and golf player as well as a gifted painter who also loved playing the piano, baking and dancing