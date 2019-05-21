Services
Boulevard Funeral Home and Cremation Service
1151 River Road
New Milford, NJ 07646
(201) 692-0100
Resources
More Obituaries for Ann Arrigo
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ann Arrigo


1938 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Ann Arrigo Obituary
Ann Arrigo

Fair Lawn - Ann Arrigo, née Matzinger, 80, of Fair Lawn, passed away on May 17. She was born to the late Beatrice Isabel Hockley and Dr. Karl Andrews Matzinger on August 18, 1938 in Buffalo, NY, where she attended the Buffalo Seminary. She later moved to New York City where she received her BA in Art History from City College.

Ann was married to her second husband, the late Leon Arrigo, for 32 years. She is survived by her daughters: Carol Manso, of Miami Beach, and Holly Dickstein Pericoli, of Turin, Italy whom she shared with her first husband, Robert Dickstein, of Paramus. She is also survived by her granddaughters, NIna Manso and Nadia Pericoli and her sisters Jean Matzinger and Mary Guffner.

Ann worked as a real estate agent in Ridgewood. She was a longtime resident of Radburn and chaired and edited the first-ever Radburn Cookbook, published in 1977 and then again in 1983. Ann loved the seaside and spent many summers on Long Beach Island and in Quogue, NY. She was a talented tennis and golf player as well as a gifted painter who also loved playing the piano, baking and dancing
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now