Ann B. Faranna
Clifton - Ann B. Faranna, resident of Clifton, NJ, formerly of Passiac, NJ, passed away on Saturday, April 11, 2020.
Ann graduated from Lacordaire Academy in Upper Montclair NJ and then from Marymount College in NY. Ann's first job out of college was a kindergarten teacher at St. Nicholas school in Passaic. For the remainder of her career, Ann became a BSI teacher for the Passaic public school system. She taught at #11 school and #9 school. Ann retired after 33 years of service, back at #11 school, with a strong work ethic, loved for many years by all of her students and her colleagues.
Ann is predeceased by her mother Caroline (Carrie) Faranna and her father Salvatore Faranna, who owned C&A Faranna Oil in Passaic NJ for many years.
Ann's wishes were to be buried alongside her loving parents.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
In Ann's honor, on behalf of her beloved Westies, Max and Mickey, we encourage all those who wish to participate, to please make a donation to an animal shelter of your choice.
Ann will be forever missed and remembered by her remaining relatives and her dear lifelong friends.