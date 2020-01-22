|
Ann Barbara Durino
Clifton - Ann Barbara Durino, 81, of Clifton, passed away on Monday, January 20, 2020, after a long battle with cancer. Ann was born in New York City on July 26, 1938, the daughter of the late Nicholas and Pasqualina DeCurtis. Ann lived in Greenwich Village until moving to Clifton in 1979. She was predeceased by her husband, Edward, and her siblings Nicholas Jr. (Beverly) and Patricia.
Ann was a secretary at Standard Register for many years and was a Brownie and Girl Scout leader in her spare time. Ann was a loyal New York Yankees fan, but her great pleasure was getting to know you. Whether you were her neighbor, food server, telemarketer, or seat mate on the bus, Ann delighted in hearing about your life, your joys, your sorrows, your relationship status, or whatever was on your mind. A good listener and devoted conversationalist, Ann enjoyed long phone conversations at any time of the day or night. Ann was a true and valued friend to many from all walks of life.
Ann is survived by her daughter, Louise Sheingold (Bruce); her grandchildren Ross (Heather), Nicholas, and Brett; and her faithful dog, Rosie.
Visiting hours are Saturday, January 25, 2020, from 8:30am-9:30am at Caggiano Memorial, 62 Grove St, Montclair, with a funeral Mass to follow at 10am at St Cassian Roman Catholic Church in Montclair. Interment to follow at Immaculate Conception Cemetery, Montclair.