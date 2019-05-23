|
Ann Bird
Montclair - Ann Bird, longtime Montclair resident, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, May 15, 2019 at Morristown Medical Center. She was 81.
Ann was born on March 20, 1938 in Dublin, Ireland to the late Christopher and Theresa Williamson. At age 16, she immigrated to the United States through Ellis Island.
Ann earned her bachelor of science degree in nursing, graduating magna cum laude from Seattle University. She went on to attend graduate school at Catholic University in Washington DC, where she earned her master's degree in advanced practice nursing. After graduate school, Ann began her career in community mental health in New York City and taught in the graduate nursing program at Adelphi University. It was at that time, she met the love of her life, John. They were married and moved to Montclair to raise their family.
Ann was a naturally compassionate woman with a strong desire to help people heal and live their best lives. Upon completing training at the National Institute for the Psychotherapies, Ann transitioned into private practice. She established practices in New York City and Montclair that she maintained for many years. Her work focused on personal growth and she was dedicated to her patients.
Ann was fiercely devoted to her family and friends. She loved deeply and had a resilient spirit that helped her overcome adversity. In her later years, she relished her time with her grandchildren who adored her playful demeanor and terrific sense of humor. Ann remained an avid reader who appreciated music and enjoyed public television. She loved trips to the beach and into the city.
Ann was predeceased by her beloved husband, John Bird and her son, Stephen Bird. She is survived by her daughter, Joanna Bird and her husband, Matthew Weller and two cherished grandchildren.
She is remembered with love by her brothers Desmond and Brian Williamson both of Australia, sister Marie Scully and brother Paul Williamson of Ireland, and brother Christopher Williamson who resides outside Atlanta, Georgia. She was predeceased by her sister, Georgina Williamson.
Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend a memorial visitation to celebrate Ann's life on Thursday, May 23, 2019 from 4:00PM to 7:00PM at the Madison Memorial Home, 159 Main Street, Madison. A memorial service will be held at 6:00PM at the funeral home during the visiting hours.
In lieu of flowers, charitable contributions may be made in Ann's memory to the by phone at 800-272-3900 or online at https://www.alz.org
Published in Montclair Times on May 23, 2019