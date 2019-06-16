Services
Pizzi Funeral Home
120 Paris Avenue
Northvale, NJ 07647
(201) 767-3050
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 17, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Visitation
Tuesday, Jun. 18, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Visitation
Tuesday, Jun. 18, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Jun. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Therese RC Church
Cresskill - Ann C. Glynn (nee Dillon), 86, of Cresskill, passed away on Thursday, June 13, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Peter F. Glynn, Jr. Adored mother of Peter F. Glynn III of Cresskill, Cathy Glynn of Cresskill and Maureen Finn and husband John of Northvale. Cherished grandmother of Jessica, Ryan, Bobby and Kate. Dearest sister of Stephen Dillon and wife Mary, Mary Finnegan and late husband Ron, Eileen Glynn and husband Tom,the late Daniel Dillon and his late wife Joan, the late Thomas Dillon and his late wife Kathleen and her late sister-in-law Florence Glynn.

Ann was a Registered Nurse for St. Francis Hospital in the Bronx for many years. She was a parishioner of St. Therese Church in Cresskill and was a member of Cresskill Senior Citizens Center and Garden Club. Ann was also an active supporter of the Cresskill High School Music and Athletic Booster Clubs.

A Funeral Mass will be celebrated Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at 11:00 AM at St. Therese RC Church with interment to follow at Rockland Cemetery, Sparkill, NY. Visiting hours are Monday 7-9 PM and Tuesday 2-4 and 7-9 PM at Pizzi Funeral Home, 120 Paris Avenue, Northvale (201-767-3050).

In lieu of flowers donations to the Robert Finn Foundation, 400 Zotti Ave, Northvale, NJ 07647, would be greatly appreciated.

