Ann C. Gordon
Wayne - Ann C. Gordon, age 85 of Wayne, passed away on Wednesday, February 13, 2019 at Chilton Memorial Hospital after a brief illness. She was born in the Bronx, she lived in Stratford, NJ, East Stroudsburg, Pa, and Dix Hills, NY before becoming a longtime resident of Wayne. Ann was a homemaker who dedicated her time to raising and caring for her family instilling strong moral values and the importance of education. She was an avid N.Y. Yankees fan and rooted for all NY teams. Ann was a huge UFC and boxing enthusiast. Ann enjoyed traveling the globe, annual vacations with her family and holiday get togethers. Ann was predeceased by her loving husband of 61 years, Sheldon H. Gordon on August 4, 2015 and her son Steven Gordon on April 17, 2017. She is survived by her daughter Terri Lorras, her husband Ted, and her son Paul Gordon, his wife Melissa, three grandchildren: Jessica, Samantha and Nick and one great granddaughter, Alexandra. Also surviving are her two sisters, Jean Katsch, her husband Frank and Charlene O'Connor, her husband Dennis, Steve's wife Faith, nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held on Monday, February 18, 2019 from 4 - 7 PM at Vander Plaat Funeral Home, (vpfh.com), 257 Godwin Ave., Wyckoff, NJ 07481. The funeral service will be held on Tuesday, February 19, 2019 at 11 AM at the funeral home with the entombment following at Garden of Memories Mausoleum in Washington Township.