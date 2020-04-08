|
|
Ann Colavito
January 29, 1930 - April 6, 2020
Born to immigrant parents Thomas and Mary Russo in NYC , Ann was the second of four children; Nancy, Sam, and Rachel ("Dolly").
Ann was predeceased by the love of her life, Dominick, who was tragically killed in a DWI in 1959, after only 5 years of marriage.
Ann is survived by her only child Carol (Filingeri), her son-in-law Tony, her grandsons Domenic and Anthony and her loving sister Dolly.
A fierce matriarch, single parenthood made Ann a force to be reckoned with. She was elegant and stylish always, and a perfectionist. She worked full-time until the age of 80 in the fields she loved, bookkeeping and of course, fine jewelry. She had an affinity for all animals and her many pets became beloved members of the family.
As a role model, mom taught the values of responsibility and self-sufficiency with unwavering love.
I am grateful to have had her in my life well into my adulthood, and though I will miss her terribly, I am comforted in the knowledge that she will once again be reunited with my father.
"Loving You Always"
There will be a private service for the immediate family followed by burial at St. Raymond's Cemetery in the Bronx. At a later time there will be a Memorial Mass for Ann at St. Mary's church in Dumont.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Ann's memory to the ASPCA
https://www.aspca.org/
Or
ASPCA Gift Processing Center, PO Box 96929, Washington, DC 20077-7127