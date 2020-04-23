|
Ann D. Jetter
Englewood - Ann D. Jetter, 86 years of age, a long-time resident of Englewood, NJ, passed away on April 16, 2020 in Englewood, NJ. She was born on July 21, 1933 to the late William and Julia (Faglino) Del Gaudio. She was employed as a medical secretary in doctors' offices.
She is survived by two daughters, Jacalyn "Jackie" Smith, Mt. Bethel, PA Janice Aronoff, Riveredge, NJ 2 brothers Louis and Arthur Del Gaudio, Ridgefield, CA and four grand children.
Services are private with interment at Hainesburg Cemetery, Hainesburg, NJ. Arrangements are under the direction of Newbaker Funeral Home, 200 Route 94, Blairstown, NJ 07825.