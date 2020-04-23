Services
Newbaker Funeral Home
200 Rte 94
Blairstown, NJ 07825
(908) 362-6341
Resources
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ann D. Jetter


1933 - 2020
Ann D. Jetter Obituary
Ann D. Jetter

Englewood - Ann D. Jetter, 86 years of age, a long-time resident of Englewood, NJ, passed away on April 16, 2020 in Englewood, NJ. She was born on July 21, 1933 to the late William and Julia (Faglino) Del Gaudio. She was employed as a medical secretary in doctors' offices.

She is survived by two daughters, Jacalyn "Jackie" Smith, Mt. Bethel, PA Janice Aronoff, Riveredge, NJ 2 brothers Louis and Arthur Del Gaudio, Ridgefield, CA and four grand children.

Services are private with interment at Hainesburg Cemetery, Hainesburg, NJ. Arrangements are under the direction of Newbaker Funeral Home, 200 Route 94, Blairstown, NJ 07825.
