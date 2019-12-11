|
Ann E. Guss
Hackensack - Ann E. Guss (nee: Eligman) age 91, of Hackensack, NJ, passed away on Tuesday, December 10, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Harold. Devoted mother of Amy Guss, Janet Guss Darwich (Hani), and daughter-in-law Jennifer Guss. Predeceased by her son David, and daughter Diane. Cherished grandmother of Fred, Hannah, Sophie, and Jesse. Dear sister of George (Marcia). Ann was a life member of Hadassah, and she was a founding member of Temple Avodat Shalom in River Edge, NJ. Funeral services will be at 10:00am on Thursday, December 12, 2019 at Temple Avodat Shalom, 385 Howland Ave., River Edge, NJ. Interment to follow at Beth El Cemetery, Paramus, NJ. Memorial Donations in memory of Ann E. Guss may be made to the River Dell, NJ, Chapter of Hadassah, or Temple Avodat Shalom, River Edge, NJ. Funeral Arrangements by Louis Suburban Chapel, Fair Lawn, NJ.