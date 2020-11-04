Ann E. MacMaster (Jerlinski)
Ann E. MacMaster (Jerlinski), 88, of Lavallette, NJ passed away on Monday, November 2, 2020. Born in Hackensack, NJ she lived in New Milford, NJ for 38 years. Her family spent summers in Lavallette since 1960, then moved to Lavallette with her beloved husband Edward as full time residents in 1992. Ann was a talented artist and attended Parsons School of Design in Manhattan. She took a break from her artistic career to raise her six children, and was active in the Church of the Ascension parish in the Rosary Society and CYO. Ann returned to her art career and participated in many juried art exhibits both in Manhattan and North Jersey for many years. She was an active member of the North Jersey Artists Guild and Ocean County Artists Guild.
Ann had many charitable interests, including the Tomorrows Children's Fund, the Women's Auxiliary Ambulance Corps, and the Cancer Support Community (CSC) of Central NJ. In her 70's, Ann walked in several half-marathons across the country to support the CSC organization.
After moving to Lavallette, Ann became a dedicated parishioner of St Pio of Pietrelcina. She loved the beach, as both she and Edward also spent many winters in Singer Island, FL.
Ann is preceded in death by her beloved husband Edward, her parents Frank and Jane (Jessee), her brother Frank Jr, and her sister Doris Krech. She is survived by her six children; John and his wife Diane of Hillsborough, NJ, Patty and her husband Lynden Day of New Milford, NJ, MaryJo and her husband Gregory Gradel of Point Pleasant Beach, NJ, Eileen and her husband Bob Hoehne of Ortley Beach, NJ, Ted and his wife Michele of Basking Ridge, NJ, and Bob and his wife Rosemary of Seaside Park, NJ, her sister Mary Jane Jakubowski, 11 grandchildren; Christopher, Brandon, Jessica, Ryan, Jayne, Griffin, Meghan, Shannon, Colin, Rebecca and Courtney, and 4 great grandchildren, Paige, Jacob, Benjamin and Emma. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, November 6, 2020 at 11am at St Pio of Pietrelcina RC Church, 103 Washington Ave., Lavallette, NJ. Entombment will follow to Ocean County Memorial Park, 1722 Silverton Rd., Toms River, NJ. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Tomorrows Children's Fund. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.ryanfuneralhome.com
.