|
|
Ann E. Reda
Haledon - Dr. Ann E. Reda, 59, of Haledon, passed away on February 19, 2020.
Born in Elizabeth and raised in Pompton Plains, Ann was the daughter of the late Peter and Marian Reda. She earned her Doctorate from Philadelphia School of Podiatric Medicine and worked for many years as a Podiatrist.
Ann is survived by her brothers, John and his wife Maureen, Joseph and his wife Lisa, and Michael and his wife Michele; her longtime friend, Dr. Barry Jacobs; and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents and her sister, Dr. Mary Reda.
Visiting hours will be held from 3 to 7 pm Saturday, February 22 at the M. John Scanlan Funeral Home, Pompton Plains. A funeral Mass will be held 10 am Monday, February 24 at Our Lady of Good Counsel RC Church, Pompton Plains. Interment will follow at St. Francis Xavier Cemetery, Narrowsburg, NY. www.scanlanfuneral.com
In lieu of flowers, donations in Ann's memory to the would be greatly appreciated by her family.