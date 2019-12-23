Services
Visitation
Funeral Mass
Resources
Ann E. Schuck Obituary
Twp. of Washington - Ann E. Schuck, 93, of Twp. of Washington, NJ, passed away on Sunday, December 22, 2019. Beloved wife of the late William F. Schuck, Jr. Devoted mother of William M. Schuck and his wife Mary, Patricia DiLorenzo, Pamela Schuck and the late Edmund Schuck. Loving grandmother of Elizabeth, Melanie, Laura and Kristen. The family will receive their relatives and friends at Becker Funeral Home, 219 Kinderkamack Road, Westwood, NJ on Sunday, December 29 from 2-6PM. The Funeral Mass celebrating Ann's life and faith will be held at Our Lady of Good Counsel R.C. Church, Twp. of Washington, NJ on Monday, December 30 at 10AM. Interment will follow at George Washington Memorial Park, Paramus, NJ. Becker-funeralhome.com
