Ann F. DeCesare
Woodland Park - Ann F. DeCesare (née Malone), 88, of Woodland Park, passed away on March 9, 2019. Ann was born in NYC on October 17, 1930 to the late Daniel and Loretta (O'Connor) Malone. Ann worked as a crossing guard in Woodland Park for 47 years. She was also a hall monitor and member of the kitchen staff at PVHS, an usherette on Broadway in NYC, and a bookbinder at The Book Warehouse in Totowa. When Ann wasn't busy working, she enjoyed cheering on the Rangers and playing Bingo. She was the beloved wife of the late Emil L. DeCesare and the cherished mother of Mary Ann Luker, the late Daniel Glogovics, Donald T. DeCesare and his wife Tammy, Dwayne J. DeCesare and his wife Patricia, Daryl E. DeCesare and his wife Linda, Douglas R. DeCesare and Ricardo and Dennis K. DeCesare. She is also survived by her adored 11 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren. Visitation will be Wednesday from 4-8pmat Santangelo Funeral Home, 635 McBride Ave., Woodland Park. A funeral Mass will be offered on Thursday at 9amat St. Bonaventure Church, 174 Ramsey St., Paterson, NJ. Burial will follow at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery in Totowa. Memorial donations for Ann may be sent to . More at www.santangelofuneral.com