Allwood Funeral Home
660 Allwood Rd
Clifton, NJ 07012
(973) 773-6666
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Funeral service
Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020
12:00 PM
Allwood Funeral Home
660 Allwood Rd
Clifton, NJ 07012
Ann Flaming Obituary
Wyckoff - Ann (Vander Molen) Flaming 91 of Wyckoff died peacefully on Sunday, December 29, 2019. Born in Hawthorne, she resided in Passaic and Clifton before moving to the Christian Health Care Center in Wyckoff eleven years ago. Ann was a homemaker and a devoted wife, mother and sister. She is a member of the United Reformed Church of Clifton, the church's Women's Guild and the United Reformed Seniors. Ann is predeceased by her husband, Nicholas Flaming who died in 1995 and by her son in law, Al Johnson. She is survived by a son, Richard J. Flaming and wife, Cynthia of Wyckoff, by a daughter, Linda Johnson of Clifton, by two brothers, John Vander Molen and wife, Grace and Garry Vander Molen all of Middletown, NY and by her dear friend and companion, John Van Prooien. Funeral services will be held 12 noon Thursday at Allwood Funeral home, 660 Allwood Road, Clifton followed by burial at East Ridgelawn Cemetery. Visiting hours are Thursday morning 10 AM to noon. Memorial donations to the Eastern Christian School Association, 50 Oakwood Ave., North Haledon, NJ 07508 are preferred to flowers. allwoodfuneralhome.com
