Ann Fobian
Garfield - FOBIAN, Ann (nee Bednarcik), age 94, a lifelong resident of Garfield, died on April 6, 2019. She was an inspector 15 years with ElectroScan in Garfield retiring in 1993, and previously, she worked with Shulton in Clifton for 20 years. Ann was a parishioner of Our Lady of Sorrows Church and a member of the AARP, both of Garfield, and she was an avid Bingo and Pokeno player who enjoyed going to Atlantic City. Ann is predeceased by her husband, Knud in 1996, a son, Raymond Fobian, and a grandson, Greg Fobian. She is survived by four loving children, Don Fobian, Eileen Gumbman (Bill), Ken Fobian (Phyllisann), and Lori Rigoliosi (Charlie), seven beloved grandchildren, Bill Gumbman (Tara), Pam Gumbman, Chaz (Lauren), Chris, and Craig Rigoliosi, and Kara and Kenny Fobian, five adored great-grandchildren, Miranda, Michael, Matthew, Alyssa, and Kaitlyn, and her longtime companion, Joe Giampapa. Visiting Wednesday 4 to 7 pm. The funeral is Thursday, April 11, 2019, arriving at the Aloia Funeral Home at 10 am followed by a 11 am mass at Our Lady of Mount Virgin Church, Garfield. Private Cremation. In lieu of flowers the family is accepting donations for . The Fobian family is in the care of the Aloia Funeral Home, 180 Harrison Ave., Garfield (973-340-7077). Condolences/Directions visit aloiafuneral.com