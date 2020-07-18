1/
Ann Frances Orovitz
Ann Frances Orovitz

Ridgewood - Ann Frances Orovitz (nee Scheuermann) of Ridgewood, passed away on Friday, July 3, 2020 at the age of 79 years. She graduated from St Luke's Catholic HS, and graduated from Seton Hall University. A Substitute teacher at St Luke's for a time, and retired as a record setting salesperson from Ace Reprographics in Paterson. Decades long volunteer at Valley Hospital in Ridgewood. Parishioner of Our Lady of Mount Carmel Roman Catholic Church in Ridgewood.

Beloved wife of the late Edward Orovitz. Loving mother of Jill Pitts, Stephen Orovitz and his wife Francine. Dearest sister of Charles Scheuermann and his wife Carol, John "Jack" Scheuermann and his wife Jacqueline, the late Marie Ayers and her husband Jay, and the late Joan Armstrong and her husband Tom. Cherished grandmother of Joseph Orovitz and Zachary Pitts. Ann also leaves behind many nieces and nephews. Cremation is private. Vorheesingwersen.com




Published in The Record/Herald News from Jul. 18 to Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
