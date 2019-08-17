|
|
Ann Garrett
Ridgewood - GARRETT, Ann Hopkins of Ridgewood, NJ, passed away peacefully on August 8, 2019 surrounded by her family. Ann was the beloved wife of Harper Garrett Jr. for over fifty years. She was the loving mother to Sarah, Julia, and Harper III; cherished nana to Thomas, Caroline, Cora and Henry; and devoted sister to Sally and Bill. A memorial service will be held on Thursday, August 22nd at 3:30PM at St. Elizabeth's Church at 169 Fairmount Road in Ridgewood, NJ. In lieu of flowers, Ann's family asks that donations be made in her memory to St. Elizabeth's Church.
Ann was born December 12, 1939 in St. Louis, MO to Elizabeth and Herbert Hopkins. She received her degree in Mathematics from Purdue University in 1961 and moved to New York City where she was a pioneer in the nascent field of computing at Continental Can Company, a prelude to her lifelong interest in technology. Ann and Harper were married in 1963 and enjoyed almost twenty years of adventures in New York before moving to Ridgewood to raise their family. Later in life, Ann returned to work as the Technology Associate for Willard Elementary School, a position which brought her immense enjoyment until her retirement.
Ann was devoted to her family, her faith and her community, and was actively involved in a wide range of organizations, including St. Elizabeth's Church, Jacob A. Riis Neighborhood Settlement, West Bergen Mental Health, and Kappa Kappa Gamma. Ann was cherished by all who knew her and will be remembered for her spirit, grace, strength, and compassion.