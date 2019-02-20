Services
Ann Graf
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Service
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
Emerson - Ann (Scott) Graf, 97, formerly of Emerson, NJ, passed away peacefully on Thursday, February 14, 2019 at her home in Emerson, NJ. She was predeceased by Harold Graf, her beloved husband of 62 years. All who knew Ann will remember her sparkling eyes, her compassionate spirit, and her love of her Irish heritage.

Born May 6, 1921, in North Arlington,NJ, the daughter of Rose (McGookin) Scott and John Scott. Ann had three siblings, all predeceased, Margaret Bianchi, Mary (May) Cogliati, and Hattie Scott. Ann graduated with a degree in nursing, from Hackensack Hospital Medical School in 1942, and enlisted in the US Army, serving as a Lieutenant. Ann was stationed in Puerto Rico from June 18, 1943- December 29, 1945. Ann was a caring and compassionate RN, who loved her patients, her doctors and her career of over 55 years at Hackensack University Hospital, retiring at age of 75.

Ann is survived by her four children, Harold (Hap) Graf, and partner Janet Carnicelli; Rose (Graf) Loving, and her predeceased partner Sgt. First Class Tom Stone; Kenneth Graf and wife Laura Graf; Cindy (Graf) Huffman and her husband Dean Huffman. Ann also leaves behind her sisters-in-law Ruth Rausa and Jeannette Graf, and her former daughter-in-law, Rosemary Conte. Ann will be missed by her beloved five grandchildren, Jessica Graf, Peter Graf, Sage Lewis, Daniel Graf, and Haley Huffman; each of whom Ann loved dearly, sharing stories and preparing special delights only for them.

Visitation for family and friends held at Becker Funeral Home, 219 Kinderkamack Rd, Westwood, NJ on Friday, February 22, 2:00 - 4:00 pm, and 6:00 - 8:00 pm. Service at Becker Funeral Home on Saturday, February 23, 10:00am. Interment follows at Westwood Cemetery, Westwood, NJ. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Ann's name to the Center for Food Action,192 W. Demarest Avenue, Englewood, NJ 07631.

Becker-funeralhome.com
