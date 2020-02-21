|
|
Ann H Cesario
Leonia - Cesario, Ann H., passed away peacefully on Thursday, February 20th at the age of 86. Raised in Hoboken, NJ, she wed in 1954 and moved to Leonia, NJ, where she resided the rest of her life. Ann adored children and found great joy working as a teacher's aide for many years at the Anna C. Scott School in Leonia, as well as at several childcare centers in town. She loved to provide arts and crafts for the Leonia school children while her unassuming nature rarely let on that she was also an accomplished artist who studied under the well-known artist David Boyd. She studied in oil painting, but was known to paint seasonal scenes in watercolors on her home's picture window for the enjoyment of the children in town. Ann was a devout catholic who attended services daily and remained a devoted member of St. John's parish in Leonia throughout her life. She was the youngest and the last surviving of ten children of Nicholas and Mary Laino and was predeceased by her siblings Thomas, Emil, Jerry, Anthony. Rocco, Mary Agresti, Angie Albanese, Lucille Tarallo, and Chanzie Pipitone. She is survived by her son Philip and his wife Janet along with many nieces and nephews. Funeral service to be held Monday 9am from the Volk-Leber Funeral Home, then to St John the Evangelist in Leonia for a Mass of Christian Burial at 10am. Entombment to follow at Madonna Mausoleum. Family and friends are invited to visit on Sunday from 2-6pm at the Volk-Leber Funeral Home. 789 Teaneck Road. Teaneck. For those desiring, memorial donations can be made to redcloudschool.org. To view Ann's tribute page please visit volkleber.com.