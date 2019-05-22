Resources
More Obituaries for Ann Crediford
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ann H. Crediford

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Ann H. Crediford Obituary
Ann H. Crediford

Ringwood - Ann H. Crediford passed on May 13, 2019 after a long illness.

She is survived by her husband, Gene J. Crediford; her daughters, Cassie Lukasiewicz and Susan Koenig; her grandchildren, Justin Lukasiewicz, Jeremy Lukasiewicz, Sarah Koenig and Tracy Koenig and her sons-in-law, Jason Lukasiewicz and Chris Koenig.

Ann received a Bachelor's degree in English and a Master's degree in French from West Virginia University. She received a Master's degree in English from Vanderbilt University. She studied English Literature at Bedford College, University of London, on a Rotary Fellowship. She also taught English to French students in Paris and Bordeaux.

When middle aged, she became a Christian and published her own Christian poetry on the web.

"Lord, fill me with Your spirit flow

The way summer pools of rainfall glow.

Calm me, clean me till I shine;

Then use me for Your will divine." A.C.
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.