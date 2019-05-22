|
Ann H. Crediford
Ringwood - Ann H. Crediford passed on May 13, 2019 after a long illness.
She is survived by her husband, Gene J. Crediford; her daughters, Cassie Lukasiewicz and Susan Koenig; her grandchildren, Justin Lukasiewicz, Jeremy Lukasiewicz, Sarah Koenig and Tracy Koenig and her sons-in-law, Jason Lukasiewicz and Chris Koenig.
Ann received a Bachelor's degree in English and a Master's degree in French from West Virginia University. She received a Master's degree in English from Vanderbilt University. She studied English Literature at Bedford College, University of London, on a Rotary Fellowship. She also taught English to French students in Paris and Bordeaux.
When middle aged, she became a Christian and published her own Christian poetry on the web.
"Lord, fill me with Your spirit flow
The way summer pools of rainfall glow.
Calm me, clean me till I shine;
Then use me for Your will divine." A.C.