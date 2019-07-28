|
|
Ann (nee Fernandez) Iurato
Paterson - Ann (nee Fernandez) Iurato, 94, a lifelong resident of Paterson, NJ, and a resident at the Preakness Healthcare Center in Wayne, NJ passed on Tuesday, July 23, 2019.
Beloved wife of 47 years to Joseph Iurato, Sr., who preceded her in death. Devoted mother of four children; two sets of twins: James and Thomas (both deceased); and Joseph, Jr. and Margaret. Ann had one sister, Ms. Angelina Fernandez, that also preceded her in death. Ann is survived by her two children: Joseph Iurato of Clifton, NJ and Margaret Pelonero-King of Montgomery, TX; a brother, Ralph Fernandez of Oak Ridge, NJ; a sister, Marie Ciccarelli of Long Island, NY; ten grandchildren and a host of great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and friends. She also leaves a very close and dear lifelong friend from as far back as grade school, Mrs. Angelina Biondello of Little Falls, NJ.
A Funeral Service will be held on Monday, July 29, 2019, at the G. Thomas Gentile Funeral Home, 397 Union Street, Hackensack, from 9:30 - 11:00 AM with a prayer service at 11:00 AM. Entombment will follow at Calvary Cemetery, Paterson. To send condolences, directions, or for further information visit www.gentilefuneralservice.com