G. Thomas Gentile Funeral Service
397 Union Street
Hackensack, NJ 07601
(201) 487-1010
Tuesday, Jul. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
G. Thomas Gentile Funeral Service
397 Union Street
Hackensack, NJ 07601
Tuesday, Jul. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
G. Thomas Gentile Funeral Service
397 Union Street
Hackensack, NJ 07601
Ann J. Dinallo

South Hackensack - DINALLO, ANN J. (nee Rotondi) of South Hackensack, passed away on Thursday, July 11, 2019 at the age of 90. Prior to retiring she was a receptionist for 3M Company West Caldwell, NJ. Cherished mother of Leslie A. Gleason. Loving grandmother of Gilbert and Sawyer Gleason. Dearest sister of Anthony Rotondi and the late Madeline Chirichella, Millie DelGuidice, Thomas Rotondi, Salvatore Rotondi, Nicholas Rotondi, Adelaide Calcaine and Robert Rotondi. Ann is also survived by many nieces and nephews. The funeral service will begin on Tuesday July 16, at 10:00 AM at the G. Thomas Gentile Funeral Home, 397 Union Street, Hackensack, NJ, with a prayer service at 11:00 AM. Cremation will be private. To send condolences, directions or further information visit www.gentilefuneralservice.com
