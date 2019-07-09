Services
Resources
River Edge - Ann K. Curley (nee Bosshardt) of River Edge, passed on Saturday July 6, 2019 at the age of 78 years. Prior to retiring she was a 4th grade teacher at Saint Cecilia's Catholic School in New York. She was a parishioner of Holy Trinity R.C. Church, Hackensack. Beloved wife to John P. Curley for 57 years. Dearest sister of Walter Bosshardt and his wife Noreen of Little Egg Harbor. Adored Aunt of several nieces and nephews. The Funeral will begin on Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at 8:45 AM at the G. Thomas Gentile Funeral Home, 397 Union Street, Hackensack, NJ. The Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 AM at Holy Trinity R.C. Church, 34 Maple Avenue, Hackensack. Burial will follow at George Washington Memorial Park Cemetery, Paramus. The family will receive friends on Tuesday from 2:00 - 4:00PM for visitation. To send condolences, get directions or for further information visit www.gentilefuneralservice.com
