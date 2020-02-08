|
Ann Krikorian
Wyckoff - Ann Krikorian, 83, of Wyckoff, passed away peacefully on February 6, 2020 surrounded by her family.
Ann was born on June 15, 1936 to the late Samuel and Elizabeth Hekemian. Along with her brothers Samuel and Robert and her identical twin sister Marilyn, the family lived in Hasbrouck Heights, NJ. Ann graduated from Hasbrouck Heights High School and went on to earn her associates degree at Lasell Junior College in Newton, MA.
She met the love of her life, Serge Krikorian, in Asbury Park, NJ. They were married in October of 1963. Ann worked as a bookkeeper at Hekemian & Co. in Hackensack, NJ before raising a family. Ann and Serge settled in Wyckoff, NJ in 1970, where they raised four children, Elizabeth, Gregory, Aimee and Douglas.
Ann was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She loved spending time with her family, whether it be by the pool in Wyckoff or at her summer home in Curtis Point at the Jersey Shore. Her time at the beach inspired her love for lighthouses of all kinds. She loved the Yankees and the Rangers. And just knowing that she was bringing her homemade yalangi (stuffed grape leaves) made holiday gatherings an event that no one would miss.
Ann loved her church deeply. A lifelong member of the Armenian Presbyterian Church in Paramus, NJ, she served a variety of roles, including as Elder and Trustee. She served on the Women's Guild as both President and Treasurer, helping organize various events for the congregation and the community at large. Ann was a kind and caring person who always found ways to give back to those less fortunate.
Her greatest love was reserved for her family. She was predeceased by her husband Serge, in 2018, after 54 years of marriage. She was a devoted mother to Elizabeth Aynilian and her husband Nicholas of Ridgewood, Gregory Krikorian and his wife Tamara of Short Hills, Aimee Kientopp and her husband Bob of Wyckoff, and Douglas Krikorian and his wife Yana of Mahwah. Grandmother to 10 beautiful grandchildren: Nicholas Jr., Stephanie, Thomas, Paige, Caroline, Brandon, Sophia, Kayla, Kyle and Damian. Predeceased by brothers Samuel in 2018 and Robert in 2019. Survived by her loving sister Marilyn Voskian. Ann was a loving aunt and great friend to many and her love and compassion will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, February 13, 2020 at the Armenian Presbyterian Church, 140 Forest Avenue, Paramus, NJ, from 2-4PM and 7-9PM with a religious service at 8:30PM. The funeral service will be held on Friday, February 14th at 10AM at the Armenian Presbyterian Church followed by interment at Hackensack Cemetery in Hackensack, NJ. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to the Armenian Presbyterian Church.