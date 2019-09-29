|
Ann L. Detiere-Russiello
Ann L. Detiere-Russiello, ("Allie"), entered into paradise on September 21, after a long illness with her husband Bill at her side. Allie was born October 15, 1957, in Neulliy (near Paris), France. Her father, Nicholas Detiere, was a UN diplomat from Belgium. Her mother, Jean Detiere (nee Horsfall) of Duxbury, Massachusetts, was a teacher. Allie grew up in France and was completely bi-lingual in both French and English. As she describes it, she was "the an American girl in France, but the French girl in America." She spent wonderful summers in the US and moved there with her mother permanently in 1972 when she was 14. She attended Gunn High School in Palo Alto, California; then Barnard College (as had her mother), (political science degree, 1979); then Antioch Law School in Washington DC (law degree, 1984); then Columbia School of International Affairs (SIPA), (MPA, 1986). Allie entered into private practice in 1986 in NYC, and opened her own practice in 1990, eventually specializing in family law. She was the best friend of a child in a custody case, regardless of which side she represented. She also attempted to reform archaic laws to protect men against false paternity claims and brought a test case to the highest court in New York: In the Matter of Shondel J. v. Mark D, 7 N.Y. 730 (2006). In 1993 she married William Russiello, who she considered to be an answer to her prayers. There were 26 years of wonderful companionship. ("Bill was the best husband"). Allie was raised in the French secular culture, but finding it to be spiritually bereft, she searched for the meaning and purpose of this life, and at the age of 17, she became a Christian. After finding Evangelical Christianity to be too rigid and doctrinaire, she returned to the Episcopal Church in which she had been baptized. She also brought her husband to the Lord. Allie was enthusiastic bicyclist, and dog lover (especially her German shepherds). In late 2016, she decided to bring a case to the United States Supreme Court challenging the constitutionality of the electoral college. Allie worked on this case for over two years and completed almost all of the work until her illness required her husband to become lead counsel. This case was filed shortly before she passed. It is currently pending as Appel and Gellert et al, v. United States et al, docketed September 13, 2019, as No. 19-338. Regardless of whether the US Supreme Court chooses to hear this case, it is an important statement about the presidential electoral system. Allie is survived by her husband Bill, and her beloved relatives: her sister Laurence Detiere-Venkatesh; brother in law Vivek Venkatesh; niece Maya Detiere-Venkatesh; nephew Marek Detiere-Venkatesh, of Montreal; her brother in law Richard Russiello; sister in law Mary Ann Russiello; niece Emily Whittemore; nephew Alex Whittemore; her cousin Dominique De Vos of Belgium. She is also survived by friends who loved her. Allie was a committed Christian, a wonderful wife, a great lawyer, and a devoted friend to many. She was a woman of integrity and she had a passionate commitment to justice. She will be very much missed by all. A memorial service will be held at St. Marks Episcopal Church, 118 Chadwick Road, Teaneck, Saturday, October 5, beginning 11 AM, with repast to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Allie's memory to the ALS Association Greater New York Chapter.