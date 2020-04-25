|
Ann Lahm (Salmon)
Woodcliff Lake - Lahm (Salmon), Ann 89 of Woodcliff Lake, NJ passed away 4/21/2020 Born in New York City, Ann spent time in Italy for a short time but called Yonkers home for most of her youth. She graduated from Gorton High School, Class of 1948 and Vassar College while spending her summers in her beloved Dorset, VT.
Ann met her future husband, H. Gilbert Lahm, Jr. the summer of 1953, and the 2 married in May of 1954 and moved briefly to Washington DC where Gil served in the Army.
Ann & Gil spent most of their married life in Woodcliff Lake, NJ. They were devoted parishioners of Hillsdale United Methodist Church. Ann was involved in the women's organization, church bazaars and choir. She spent many years as a Girl Scout Leader & taking baby pictures at Pascack Valley Hospital and helped in taking care of the grandkids, which gave her great pleasure.
Ann was predeceased by her husband in 2012 and is survived by her daughter, Gail and husband Robert and grandchildren Matthew & Cara Gramegna, of Allendale, NJ. Adored by her brother Peter & sister-in-law Linda Salmon, of Henryville, PA and their 3 children, grandchildren and great grandchildren
There are no planned arrangements at the present time. A celebration of Ann's life will be determined at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Helping Hand Food Pantry - helpinghandfoodpantry.com or Oasis of Paterson - infooasisnj.org 973-881-8307
Arrangements made by Becker Funeral Home, Westwood, NJ - interment in Englewood, NJ where Ann will join Gil and his parents Edna & Harry Lahm.