Ann M. Capria
Riverdale - Ann M. (nee Forino), age 73 of Riverdale at rest in Riverdale on April 3, 2019. Born in Paterson, she lived in Paterson, then in Wayne before moving to Riverdale in 2009. Ann was a homemaker. Loving mother of Frank Capria of Woodland Park, Anthony Capria of North Haledon, Greg Capria of Totowa, and Christine Cantone of Mahwah. Dear sister of Nancy Forino of Wayne. Devoted grandmother of Nicholas Cantone, Sal Cantone, Nicole Capria and Natalie Capria. Beloved fiancé of Charles Pepe of Riverdale.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend the services at the Festa Memorial Funeral Home, 111 Union Blvd,Totowa, on Saturday at 9:00 AM. Interment to follow at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Totowa. Friends may visit Friday 4:00 - 8:00 PM. For more information, go to www.festamemorial.com.