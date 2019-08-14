|
|
Ann M. Cremins
New City, NY - Ann M. Cremins, 88, of White Plains, NY formerly of New City, NY, passed away August 11, 2019. She was born December 13, 1930 in Buffalo, NY to Stephen and Kathleen Masterson. On June 19, 1954 Ann married the late Eugene J. Cremins in Buffalo, NY. Ann enjoyed watercolor painting, hiking, piano, and reading. She finished the NY Times crossword every day for years. Ann was also very involved within her community including the Dutch Settler's Society, being a CCD Teacher, and community service. She also worked as a school teacher, a hospice social worker, and was an administrative assistant for Prentice Hall in Englewood, NJ. She was a supportive and kind mother, daughter, sister, grandmother, aunt, and community member. A passionate spiritual seeker and student of Irish literature and history. Finally, compassionate advocate for people in need. Ann is survived by her three children; Laura Cremins of White Plains, NY, Patricia Ann Cremins of Brooklyn, NY and Thomas Cremins of Rockville, MD. Also surviving are three grandchildren; Kellen, Sontanna, and Brendan, and a brother Daniel Masterson. She is predeceased by a sister Mary Jane Fitzgerald. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to New York Times Neediest Fund. Visiting hours are Friday 1-5pm with a service following at 5pm at McMahon, Lyon & Hartnett Funeral Home, Inc. White Plains, NY 914-949-7777.