Bizub-Quinlan Funeral Home
1313 Van Houten Ave.
Clifton, NJ 07013
(973) 546-2000
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Bizub-Quinlan Funeral Home
1313 Van Houten Ave.
Clifton, NJ 07013
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
9:45 AM
Bizub-Quinlan Funeral Home
1313 Van Houten Ave.
Clifton, NJ 07013
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
10:30 AM
Ss. Cyril & Methodius Church
218 Ackerman Avenue
Clifton, NJ
Ann M. (Kinailuk) Halupka


1943 - 2019
Ann M. (Kinailuk) Halupka Obituary
Ann M. (nee Kinailuk) Halupka

Clifton - Ann M. (nee Kinailuk) Halupka, 76, of Clifton, passed away on Tuesday, August 20, 2019. Born in Germany, Mrs. Halupka has resided in Clifton since she was four years old. Before retirement, she was employed as a surgical technician at The Center for Special Surgery in Hawthorne and her previous employment as a surgical technician was at the General Hospital Center at Passaic for 46 years. She was also a dance instructor at Arthur Murray Dance Studio.

Mrs. Halupka was a faithful parishioner of Ss. Cyril & Methodius R.C. Church in Clifton where she served as a Eucharistic Minister and was a member of the Marian Rosary Society. She was also a member of the Slovak Catholic Sokol Assembly Wreath #162 in Clifton.

She was predeceased by her beloved husband of 50 years, Raymond J. Halupka in 2015; and her siblings, Olga Olenkewich, Nicholas Kinailuk, Marian Tomasko, Michael Kinailuk, John Kinailuk, and Eugene Kinailuk.

Survivors include: her two devoted daughters, Marlene Schama and her husband Richard of Clifton and Kimberly Halupka-DeNude of Clifton; four loving grandchildren, Jessica and Patrick Schama and Ryan and Cody Halupka; and who, like a sister to her, Darlene Olenkewich, of Clifton. She was also the beloved Aunt and Godmother to many loving nieces, nephews and godchildren.

Visiting hours will be held Friday from 4 to 8 pm at the Bizub-Quinlan Funeral Home, 1313 Van Houten Ave., Clifton. Funeral services will be held Saturday 9:45 am from the funeral home followed by a 10:30 am Mass at Ss. Cyril & Methodius Church, 218 Ackerman Avenue, Clifton. Interment to follow at St. Mary Cemetery, Saddle Brook. Memorial contributions may be made to , PO Box 600, Doylestown, PA 18901. Please visit www.bizub.com for driving directions and online condolences.
